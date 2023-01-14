PAUL BEGLEY - THE APOCALYPSE - MIKE FROM AROUND WORLD

THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY AND HEIDI.

California flooding: At least 17 people dead, more than 200,000 homes, businesses without power

https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-flooding-people-dead-more-than-200000-homes-businesses-without-power/

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow.

https://www.accuweather.com/en/winter-weather/24-trillion-gallons-of-water-have-doused-california-amid-historic-stormy-streak/1467439/

Strongest atmospheric river yet slams California with deadly impacts

The tumultuous start to the year for California continued on Monday and Tuesday as the strongest in a series of storms tapped into a firehose of moisture and spawned deadly flooding, damaging mudslides and even tornado warnings.

https://www.accuweather.com/en/winter-weather/death-toll-rising-as-atmospheric-river-slams-california/1466482/











