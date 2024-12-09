Donald Trump and the Illuminati CARDS, ANTICHRIST!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It has been brought to my attention that Donald Trump is on the versions of the Illuminati cards. This may sound silly at first but won't you take a look at it it may not anymore. This is something to look into before January 20th inauguration date. I think this is something everyone should look at
1. https://rumble.com/v5t1dlb-christianity-must-be-utterly-destroyed-for-mesianic-golden-age-to-arrive.-e.html
2. https://rumble.com/v5up7rb-dc-ufos-check-on-congress.-continuity-og.-trump.-sanhedrin.-genies-principa.html
3. https://rumble.com/v5eynpg-the-snake-poem-in-las-vegas-nevada.html