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93 year old ex Navy intelligence officer interviewed by Carrie Cassady from Project Camelot discusses the Navy, The Nazis, Space Ships, and goes back to 1942 to the Battle of Los Angeles - Part A
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270 views • February 17, 2022
This guy reminds me of my Grandpa. What he talks about is mind blowing. At least it was to me be a new student of this space and ET stuff.
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