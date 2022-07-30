Lawmakers Reveal Major FBI Scandals

American Center for Law and Justice: Lawmakers Reveal Major FBI ScandalsNever mind violent riots and looting in our city streets, or human traffickers, drug smugglers, and terrorists pouring into our country over our southern border, or a viral pandemic of unconfirmed origin. According to the radical Left, the number one threat to our nation’s security is “domestic violent extremism.”

According to the FBI’s own definition, a domestic violent extremist is defined as an individual based and operating in the U.S. or its territories without direction or inspiration from a foreign terrorist group. But in reality, it’s a catch-all term for anyone connected to a crime who doesn’t agree with the radical Left’s agenda.

Now according to Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) multiple “brave whistleblowers” from within the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have contacted him to report internal corruption and pressure to reclassify existing and new FBI cases as domestic terrorism.

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee just sent to FBI Director Chris Wray and to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealing that according to whistleblower reports, "FBI officials are pressuring agents to reclassify cases as ‘domestic violent extremism’ even if the cases do not meet the criteria for such a classification."

Rep. Jordan called this revelation "scandalous" based on the Biden Administration's insistence that "domestic violent extremism is the ‘greatest threat’ facing our country."

According to the whistleblowers, one specific FBI official who has been chiefly responsible for pushing down information on the Hunter Biden laptop case has also been trying to force agents to reclassify their cases against conservatives. Even pressuring agents to bolster their case reports to meet that “domestic terror” definition.

What they’re really doing is trying to shed a negative light on, quite frankly, all conservatives, and to lump them in with criminals in the public eye. They also claim they’ve been given quotas for specific numbers of case files to be relabeled as domestic violent extremism. It’s just shameless.

FBI agents and officials are obligated to remain politically agnostic. This is forcing them to choose a side, and specifically the Left side, when they look at a case. That is not only extremely unethical, it’s unconstitutional. These FBI officials need to be held accountable, and they also need to reveal where this order is coming from.

Today’s full Sekulow broadcast includes further in-depth analysis of these bombshell whistleblower reports. We are also joined by Congressman Bob Good (VA) to talk about his charge to force a vote in the House on the Life At Conception Act, which would recognize the science that life begins at conception, and then acknowledge that life deserves protection under the Fourteenth Amendment. But as Rep. Good stated, the Left wants abortion no matter what, even after birth. And they want YOU to pay for it.

Source: https://rumble.com/c/ACLJ



