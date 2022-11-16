Engineered Financial Collapse

The world economy started to implode in 2018 after 10 years of too big to fail resource reallocation (a.k.a. theft). Many secret changes and bank failures began happening while QE set records in the USA. 2019 accelerated the demise that led to Elite 2020 Plandemic that came right of of Davos in January. With mail-in ballots due to COOF, the rigged 2020 Election solidified the coming misery. The 2021, Jan 6th fiasco along with drawn-out conspiracy committee BS up until the second rigged Mid-term Election was the quiet before the storm. Add the money laundering Ukraine proxy war and the empire is now done. Here is short summary of how we arrived at this crappy destination. But hey, just sit back and trust the plan.