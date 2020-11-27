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First Choice - Tribute - (Songs - Video Stereo Remasters - 1973) - Bubblerock - HD
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14 views • November 27, 2020
Here's the great girl pop group ,
First Choice , with their two big smash 1973 hits
1) Armed and Extremely Dangerous
2) Smarty Pants
I added a cool Bubblerock promo at the end of
Honey Comb and Josie and The Pussycats.
These are truly two great pop songs.
I remastered and added the pics for your pleasure ,
the actual stereo audio dub is taken from both CD and Vinyl mix.
This is a true Bubblerock gem.
Come and subscribe to my Youtube Channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Soul & Pop classics.
Rock On ,
Dan
First Choice , with their two big smash 1973 hits
1) Armed and Extremely Dangerous
2) Smarty Pants
I added a cool Bubblerock promo at the end of
Honey Comb and Josie and The Pussycats.
These are truly two great pop songs.
I remastered and added the pics for your pleasure ,
the actual stereo audio dub is taken from both CD and Vinyl mix.
This is a true Bubblerock gem.
Come and subscribe to my Youtube Channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Soul & Pop classics.
Rock On ,
Dan
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