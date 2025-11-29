BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SDA Emmanuel Nougaisse Poisoned With Arsenic Allegedly. Husbands Love Wives Dont Gossip About Them
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 1 day ago

Amazing Word Ministries is in such steep Apostasty and deceiving Seventh Day Adventists in such an embarrassing way that he should never have the influence that he has that could be leading individuals to be demon possessed. Lies, Gossip, and slander. This man divorced multiple women without Biblical grounds and now is claiming that he was poisoned. Throwing his wife under the bus and embarrassing her in front of the whole church. He didn't follow Christ example of loving his wife and preserving her reputation. Emmanuel Nougaisse is an apostate SDA Pastor


Amazing Word Ministries Prophetic Dream. Run From Emmanuel Nougaisse. SDA Brother Abraham in Nigeria: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMkXMrjlHf0


Amazing Word Ministries Apostasy Multiple Wives, Divorce, and Remarriage. Avoid Appearance Of Evil: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDQytx3vNuM&t=339s


Amazing Word Ministries In Apostasy. Victims of Deception & Fornication Across The World. 666: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxQX86q3efQ


#SDA

#Arsenic

#AmazingWordMinistries

#EmmanuelNougaisse


#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelMessage


Trump Repeats False Claim That Biden Planted FBI Agents at Jan. 6 Insurrection


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
seventh day adventistdemon possessedsda apostasysda sermonsaving health ministriesdavid houseemmanuel nougaisseamazing word ministriesarsenic poisoningchurch gossipermanipulative pastordishonest pastorsemmanuel nougaisse lyingemmanuel nougaisse manipulationemmanuel nougaisse deceptionemmanuel nougaisse gossipinggossiping in the sda churchapostate sda pastor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy