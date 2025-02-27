Why Left Wing Activists Are So Unattractive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You know it, I know it, people on the left side of the political spectrum, are profoundly unattractive, and the further out you go on the political Bell curve, the worse it gets. The reason, antifa members, are often heinous in the looks department, is because of poor choices that they make through their lives that begin to show up and manifest in their outward appearance.