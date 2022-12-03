Create New Account
Prophetic Signs Red Heifers, The Third Temple Construction & Renewal of Levitical Priesthood
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago |
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Dec 2, 2022

The Temple Institute has recently done just that: Experimenting with the meticulous rabbinic rituals surrounding the red heifer. The effort includes burning a dead cow on a kind of a wooden altar. Into the burning fire were also thrown cedar wood, hyssop and scarlet-dyed wool. The experiment was designed to check the amount of ash produced, and whether it would be enough to purify every Israelite living today. Israelis belonging to the Tribe of Levi have been summoned to the southern steps of the Temple Mount to offer songs and prayers to the Almighty just as their priestly forefathers did...

Signs of the fulfillment of prophecy?

Source: https://www.israeltoday.co.il/?s=Red+Heifer+&lang=en&in=all


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nhcSK0aTW8

