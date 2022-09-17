US Sports Net St. Frances Academy Football Recap Vs Venice (Fla.)

No. 4 St. Frances Academy (Maryland) tops No. 31 Venice (Florida) on national televisionFrom High School Football America
With a national television audience on ESPN2 looking on, St. Frances Academy (Maryland), ranked No. 4 High School Football America 300, rolled by defending 8A Florida champ Venice 34-17.
Venice, ranked No. 31 in our national rankings, powered by NFL Play Football, got off to a 3-0 lead, but after that SFA put-up 25 unanswered points.
The Panthers are now 3-0 on the season. In addition to Venice, St. Frances has also beaten two other Top 100 teams — No. 37 DeSoto (Texas) and No. 90 East St. Louis (Illinois).
Boston College-commit Durell Robinson ran for 111 yards with two touchdowns.
Watch highlights of SFA’s 11th straight win.
