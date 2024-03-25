Washington State Eliminates Bar Exam for DEI Purposes Vivek Against + I am For??

Washington state eliminated the bar exam as a requirement to be a lawyer, because blacks were failing it. Vivek Ramaswamyadamantly disagrees with the state, believing that mirror is being eschewed for inclusivity. While he's not wrong, the fact is that there should not be a requirement for a bar exam to begin with.
