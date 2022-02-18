BUSTED: Facebook/Meta's Manager of Community Development Caught In Amateur Child Sex Sting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
More: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/watch-meta-facebook-manager-community-development-staffer-caught-hotel-child-sex-sting-operation/
https://dailycaller.com/2022/02/17/facebook-meta-employee-jeren-miles-amateur-pedophile-sting-video-allegedly-attempting-to-lure-13-year-old-boy/
Exclusive: High-level Facebook staffer allegedly caught in amateur child sex sting operation
A live stream video posted on YouTube on Feb. 16 by "Predator Catchers Indianapolis" purports to show Meta/Facebook Manager of Community Development Jeren Andrew Miles, of Palm Springs, Calif., being caught in a child sex sting in Columbus, Ohio.
Miles, 35, allegedly communicated sexually explicit texts with a person who said they were a 13-year-old boy. He allegedly made plans for the boy to meet him at Le Meridien Columbus hotel, which is how and where the "Predator Catchers" group interviewed him.
Miles serves on the board of directors for LGBTQ+ group, Equality California. He has since completely deleted his social media accounts on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Miles previously worked as the Director of Community Affairs for Lyft, according to an archive on LinkedIn.
Eric Schmutte, is the man recording the live stream and one-half of "Predator Catchers Indianapolis"