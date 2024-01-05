Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Huge maneuvers of Russian forces in the Black Sea amid Ukrainian threats
channel image
The Prisoner
8914 Subscribers
Shop now
213 views
Published Yesterday

The Russian forces is carrying out large-scale maneuvers in the Black Sea as a defensive measure against alleged threats from Ukraine. Helicopter crews from a separate mixed aviation regiment of the Black Sea Fleet were deployed for patrol duty. They managed to intercept and destroy a Ukrainian drone during one of its patrols, underscoring the real threat in the region.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
russiathreatsukraineblack sea

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket