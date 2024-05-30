Sal The Agorist Interview - Anarchy, Agorism & The Illusion Of Government

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com!
Joining me today is Sal The Agorist, here to discuss the true meaning of anarchism and agorism, and how deliberalty they are misrepresented by the current power structures. We discuss why they are falsely equated with "chaos", and the very real threat these rapidly growing ideologies pose to the growing normalization of authoritarian control. We also discuss the importance of meme warfare, using humor to reach people with uncomfortable truths, and the ever consuming #TwoPartyIllusion.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/sal-agorist-interview-5-29-24
