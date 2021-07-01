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#30 ELECTION AUDITS, PAST MEDICAL MASS MURDERS, CABAL HISTORY, SWABS + MASKS + JABS = DEATH
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51 views • July 01, 2021
Episode #30 5/30/21 I start off covering the election audits in progress. I talk about the long sordid history of medical experiments on Americans with poisons and diseases with the goal of depopulation in mind. I explore the distant past of the Cabal and white slavery. I go into the nano bioweapons in the test swabs, masks and injections. I talk about how deeply they are imbedded in our government.
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