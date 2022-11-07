Power and Accuracy of Eastern MD Uragan MLRS - Crews Continue Launching Attacks at Ukrainian Militants' Positions in South Donetsk direction.

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Power and accuracy: Eastern MD Uragan MLRS crews continue launching attacks at Ukrainian militants' positions in South Donetsk direction
🔃 Once an attack is launched, the crews redeploy to other areas with transport-loading vehicles. It usually takes less than a minute to load a missile. But artillery system operators say they have already been breaking their own records.