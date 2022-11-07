Power and Accuracy of Eastern MD Uragan MLRS - Crews Continue Launching Attacks at Ukrainian Militants' Positions in South Donetsk direction.

Power and accuracy: Eastern MD Uragan MLRS crews continue launching attacks at Ukrainian militants' positions in South Donetsk direction
🔃 Once an attack is launched, the crews redeploy to other areas with transport-loading vehicles. It usually takes less than a minute to load a missile. But artillery system operators say they have already been breaking their own records.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.