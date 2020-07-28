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Silvano Trotta - Port du Masque - Maître Carlo Brusa
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3 views • July 28, 2020
Import YT 28 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BifHtCAbW7A
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Vous avez été nombreux à m'envoyer des vidéos de Maître Carlo Brusa. Régalez-vous de ce qu'il a vous dire, et de l'espoir qu'il fait naître en nous ! N'ayez plus peur !
Sources :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1J6BikYBg5ftLIZh8y76duNkQDfDQ5dBU/view?ts=5f206001
https://reaction19.fr
https://www.youtube.com/c/REACTION19WEBTV/videos
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Vous avez été nombreux à m'envoyer des vidéos de Maître Carlo Brusa. Régalez-vous de ce qu'il a vous dire, et de l'espoir qu'il fait naître en nous ! N'ayez plus peur !
Sources :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1J6BikYBg5ftLIZh8y76duNkQDfDQ5dBU/view?ts=5f206001
https://reaction19.fr
https://www.youtube.com/c/REACTION19WEBTV/videos
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