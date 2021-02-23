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The Priesthood - Bruce Tyson - Exodus 28:2
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10 views • February 23, 2021
In the Old Testament, God called a special group of people, priests, to serve in His presence. A High Priest was primary, offering sins for himself and the people. Bruce Tyson introduces you to the priesthood and the symbolism. Jesus is our High Priest, and we serve as priests under Him. Read the transcript at https://brucetyson.com/the-priesthood/.
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