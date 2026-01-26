BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ERIKA KIRK CRASHES OUT LIVE❗ CANDACE LEAKS SHE IS SHIELDING CHARLIE'S ACTUAL KILLER❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
709 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
755 views • 2 days ago

Candace Owens is publicly alleging that key details surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death are being intentionally obscured, claiming that his widow Erika Kirk and figures connected to Turning Point USA are deflecting scrutiny rather than answering straightforward questions. The controversy centers on a disputed timeline involving a reported sighting near Fort Huachuca, conflicting metadata dates used as an alibi, and a photo Candace argues does not actually prove Erika’s whereabouts. Additional tension comes from a widely shared claim about a surgeon’s comments on the shooting, which Candace says never came from a medical professional and instead originated from Erika herself. As TPUSA representatives attempt to counter these claims through indirect messages and shifting explanations, critics online say the responses feel evasive and inconsistent, fueling further speculation. No official autopsy details have been released, and Erika has not directly addressed the allegations, leaving the situation unresolved and increasingly polarized.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKmPMNLvMfQ

Keywords
candace owenstpusafort huachucacharlie kirk assassinationerika kirk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
Escalating Tensions in the Persian Gulf: A Tinderbox of Military Might and Threats

Escalating Tensions in the Persian Gulf: A Tinderbox of Military Might and Threats

Garrison Vance
California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State&#8217;s wildfires

California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State’s wildfires

Ramon Tomey
David Dubyne Warns: Civilizational Cycles Converge, Food Riots and Police State Imminent

David Dubyne Warns: Civilizational Cycles Converge, Food Riots and Police State Imminent

Mike Adams
Heads Roll After Border Patrol Killing of American Citizen in Minneapolis

Heads Roll After Border Patrol Killing of American Citizen in Minneapolis

Douglas Harrington
Trump&#8217;s Second Amendment Betrayal: The Crossing of a Conservative Red Line

Trump’s Second Amendment Betrayal: The Crossing of a Conservative Red Line

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy