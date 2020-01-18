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Things That You NEED To Delete From Your Facebook Page Immediately
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128 views • January 18, 2020
Facebook is without a doubt, one of the most controversial social networks on the internet, from spying claims to data breaches, it’s hard to trust Facebook with much of anything. However, there are some things on your Facebook that you should never make posted publicly and some things that you should probably delete immediately. Do you still have a Facebook and how much information do you post on it?
10. Facebook Has Been Sketchy From The Start
9. Mark Zuckerberg Spied On His First Users
8. Facebook Has Been Selling Your Data
7. Perverts Use The Platform To Spy On Kids
6. You NEED To Delete These Things From Your Facebook Page Immediately
5. Never Upload Your Status of Where You’re Going on Vacation
4. Don’t Post Every Time You Go to The Hospital
3.???
2. ??
1. ?
10. Facebook Has Been Sketchy From The Start
9. Mark Zuckerberg Spied On His First Users
8. Facebook Has Been Selling Your Data
7. Perverts Use The Platform To Spy On Kids
6. You NEED To Delete These Things From Your Facebook Page Immediately
5. Never Upload Your Status of Where You’re Going on Vacation
4. Don’t Post Every Time You Go to The Hospital
3.???
2. ??
1. ?
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