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LIBERUM. ¿QUÉ JUSTIFICA MEDIDAS ANTI-COVID? 2.0
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100 views • December 30, 2021
Un grupo de activistas por los DD. HH. en España, hace las preguntas: ¿Cuál es la justificación médica, científica y legal que sustenta las medidas impuestas a la población? Y la respuesta es NADA. No hay tales justificaciones, lo que hay es un derrotero hacia el fascismo, hacia la pérdida de nuestras libertades y derechos inherentes. Necesitamos informarnos y sumarnos a la resistencia contra esta tiranía tecno-farmacéutica. Si quiere aportarnos algo, vaya a fabver.org. Para estar
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