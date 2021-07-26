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Courage Under Fire
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90 views • July 26, 2021
These description boxes only have a limited amount of space for text and every video i do it seems i need to trim what i wrote down quite a bit for a recent music mix i released last spring called courage under fire https://youtu.be/82o0n0oNCXM.. Was going with my train of thought in writing all this, which ended up pretty long and provocative, so i thought i would just share it all by reading it..
So much more can be said and emphasized about all this, of course.. but i will mention the wonderful allegory from the movie The Matrix in regards to how those billions of everyday people who are still connected to the matrix are potential threats due to agents being able transform and operate through them..
We got work to do and, as it's been wonderfully stated for centuries that many hands make light work
Music Mixes i mentioned:
The Powers That Be - Universal Hip Hop Mixtape ((432)) https://youtu.be/gLIIa1DHFIs
Searching For The Lost Paths of Righteousness - A Mystic Hip Hop Journey ((432))
https://youtu.be/vSYhJOuJ4Fk
Thot Control/Thoth Deception: https://youtu.be/Y02exduatGc
Genesis: The Lost Principle of Care: https://youtu.be/2xbWhc1RWbk
Courage Under Fire: https://youtu.be/82o0n0oNCXM
PEACE
So much more can be said and emphasized about all this, of course.. but i will mention the wonderful allegory from the movie The Matrix in regards to how those billions of everyday people who are still connected to the matrix are potential threats due to agents being able transform and operate through them..
We got work to do and, as it's been wonderfully stated for centuries that many hands make light work
Music Mixes i mentioned:
The Powers That Be - Universal Hip Hop Mixtape ((432)) https://youtu.be/gLIIa1DHFIs
Searching For The Lost Paths of Righteousness - A Mystic Hip Hop Journey ((432))
https://youtu.be/vSYhJOuJ4Fk
Thot Control/Thoth Deception: https://youtu.be/Y02exduatGc
Genesis: The Lost Principle of Care: https://youtu.be/2xbWhc1RWbk
Courage Under Fire: https://youtu.be/82o0n0oNCXM
PEACE
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