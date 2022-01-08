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Mirror: SHOCKING new statue from the UN - End times
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124 views • January 08, 2022
The United Nations has put up a bran new statue which is an expression of the sign of the Beast, mentioned in the Bible. End time Bible prophecy is being fulfilled. Not biased but factual. He reads the article and displays the Beast.
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