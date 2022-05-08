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Norm Macdonald Had a Secret (Documentary)
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362 views • May 08, 2022
A documentary about Norm, his incident in Iowa, his philosophies, and his battles with cancer. I tried to condense what I love about Norm into this tribute. There are a lot of people I trust to make me laugh, but with Norm it’s almost like there’s also this element of joy you get beyond just humor. Joy from his demeanor and originality, even if the joke flops.
Hopefully I didn't misrepresent any of his thoughts or events, just trying to spread this guy far and wide and add to all the awesome content out there!
It’s weird feeling a connection with somebody you’ve never met, and like many others have said - it was the first “celebrity” death I’ve felt any emotion with, but I think this was part of Norm’s genius - he didn't see value in posturing, possessions, or regarding himself above others - as is the default in Hollywood…he was just a guy - just an ol’ chunk of coal. And it's very refreshing that his life exists as this beacon.
I didn't expect this to take off like this and have been made aware of some detail corrections/additional info that's relevant to the video. I will try to compile those and list them here.
Thanks for watching and thanks to r/NormMacdonald which led me to many useful links/articles/clips.
All 45 Full Norm Macdonald Live Video Podcast episodes are available for free viewing/download on the Internet Archive, there's a real jerk of a channel on YouTube is trying to charge people for them: https://archive.org/details/Norm_Macdonald_Live
I uploaded all the newspaper clippings I found using a newspaper archive site here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1schs3Ouhg8Xhm3OWJHhgB2fYU3EcxBsR
#normmacdonald
Hopefully I didn't misrepresent any of his thoughts or events, just trying to spread this guy far and wide and add to all the awesome content out there!
It’s weird feeling a connection with somebody you’ve never met, and like many others have said - it was the first “celebrity” death I’ve felt any emotion with, but I think this was part of Norm’s genius - he didn't see value in posturing, possessions, or regarding himself above others - as is the default in Hollywood…he was just a guy - just an ol’ chunk of coal. And it's very refreshing that his life exists as this beacon.
I didn't expect this to take off like this and have been made aware of some detail corrections/additional info that's relevant to the video. I will try to compile those and list them here.
Thanks for watching and thanks to r/NormMacdonald which led me to many useful links/articles/clips.
All 45 Full Norm Macdonald Live Video Podcast episodes are available for free viewing/download on the Internet Archive, there's a real jerk of a channel on YouTube is trying to charge people for them: https://archive.org/details/Norm_Macdonald_Live
I uploaded all the newspaper clippings I found using a newspaper archive site here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1schs3Ouhg8Xhm3OWJHhgB2fYU3EcxBsR
#normmacdonald
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