Healing with Dr Daniels - What Game Are You Playing with Your Health BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.06.14)

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Dr. Jennifer Daniels discusses how you can win by achieving just the right numbers in the “medical care” game, but lose your life in the process.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/