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BEN EDWARDS, MD, NATURAL IMMUNITY LASTS A LIFETIME
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233 views • June 18, 2021
Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom



As I have said before, science has been compromised… What one person sees as “evidence-based science,” another dismisses as a conspiracy theory. There is a time in our lives when we must take a stand, regardless of the consequences. Family physician, Ben Edwards, MD, testified in the Texas senate committee hearings. He expressed his concerns about the underreporting of adverse reaction of the c-shot. Dr. Edwards will share current information, why natural immunity lasts a lifetime, and how injections can increase adverse reactions and negative long-term effects.

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sciencemaskinjuryvaccinedeathsozonevaersblood clotsradio showshotinjectionclassroomside effectcovid-19pcr testmrnadr ben edwardslillian mcdermott
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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