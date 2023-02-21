Catholic Bishop O'Connell found dead, LA Police say suspicious - What do we know?

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Feb 20, 2023





Los Angeles police announced that Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell was found dead at his Hacienda Heights, California home on Saturday. Police are examining the tragedy as a homicide after deeming the incident 'suspicious.' Dr. Taylor Marshall goes live to discuss what is known so far about this sad story.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgrbL4ghDXQ



