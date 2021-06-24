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McAfee Knew Too Much So They Whacked Him & Judge Says Maddows Show Is Fiction
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372 views • June 24, 2021
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Sources used in video:
McAfee knew too much so they whacked him - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/suicide-didnt-whackd-john-mcafee-previously-hinted-us-officials-threatened-life/
CDC admits vaxx causing heart problems in the young - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cdc-admits-vaccine-has-likely-caused-heart-inflammation-in-teens/
Gov DeSantis sneaks in bad language in passport bill - https://redpilled.ca/column-florida-bill-banning-vaccine-passports-contains-hidden-clause-allowing-for-mass-forced-vaccinations-mandatory-solitary-confinement-quarantine-of-residents-with-covid-19/
30,000 vets kill themselves since 9/11 - https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/06/21/over-30000-us-veterans-post-911-wars-have-killed-themselves-2001
California shithole puts restrictions on charging your electric car - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/california-begs-citizens-change-their-ev-charging-routines-amidst-precarious-power-grid
Newsom buying votes with tax payer money, but that's ok, he' a democrat - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9712113/Newsom-says-California-pay-unpaid-rent-accrued-pandemic-using-5-2billion-pot.html
Potatohead Biden pays for sons hooker - https://nypost.com/2021/06/22/did-joe-inadvertently-pay-for-hunter-bidens-wild-night-at-chateau-marmont/
Minnesota restaurant adds equity charge - https://fee.org/articles/restaurants-are-now-adding-equity-charges-to-customers-checks-to-fight-oppression/
Judge rules Maddows show as non-factual - https://greenwald.substack.com/p/a-court-ruled-rachel-maddows-viewers
Hilary campaign official sentenced for child rape - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/hillary-clinton-campaign-official-founder-org-end-sexual-violence-children-arrested-child-rape-charges-sentenced-13-yrs-prison/
Tony Blair pushes digital ID - https://newspunch.com/tony-blair-is-pushing-for-digital-id-to-prove-covid-19-disease-status/
China about to kick off their dog meat festival - https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/dirty-fcking-psychopathic-cnts-ricky-gervais-slams-the-yulin-dog-meat-festival-in-china/
32,000 inmates in Michigan get stimulus checks - https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/32000-michigan-prisoners-received-millions-in-covid-19-stimulus-checks
Here's why you need open carry - https://twitter.com/zenoc_oshits/status/1407533088968740866
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1407749389418778625
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
McAfee knew too much so they whacked him - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/suicide-didnt-whackd-john-mcafee-previously-hinted-us-officials-threatened-life/
CDC admits vaxx causing heart problems in the young - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cdc-admits-vaccine-has-likely-caused-heart-inflammation-in-teens/
Gov DeSantis sneaks in bad language in passport bill - https://redpilled.ca/column-florida-bill-banning-vaccine-passports-contains-hidden-clause-allowing-for-mass-forced-vaccinations-mandatory-solitary-confinement-quarantine-of-residents-with-covid-19/
30,000 vets kill themselves since 9/11 - https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/06/21/over-30000-us-veterans-post-911-wars-have-killed-themselves-2001
California shithole puts restrictions on charging your electric car - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/california-begs-citizens-change-their-ev-charging-routines-amidst-precarious-power-grid
Newsom buying votes with tax payer money, but that's ok, he' a democrat - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9712113/Newsom-says-California-pay-unpaid-rent-accrued-pandemic-using-5-2billion-pot.html
Potatohead Biden pays for sons hooker - https://nypost.com/2021/06/22/did-joe-inadvertently-pay-for-hunter-bidens-wild-night-at-chateau-marmont/
Minnesota restaurant adds equity charge - https://fee.org/articles/restaurants-are-now-adding-equity-charges-to-customers-checks-to-fight-oppression/
Judge rules Maddows show as non-factual - https://greenwald.substack.com/p/a-court-ruled-rachel-maddows-viewers
Hilary campaign official sentenced for child rape - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/hillary-clinton-campaign-official-founder-org-end-sexual-violence-children-arrested-child-rape-charges-sentenced-13-yrs-prison/
Tony Blair pushes digital ID - https://newspunch.com/tony-blair-is-pushing-for-digital-id-to-prove-covid-19-disease-status/
China about to kick off their dog meat festival - https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/22/dirty-fcking-psychopathic-cnts-ricky-gervais-slams-the-yulin-dog-meat-festival-in-china/
32,000 inmates in Michigan get stimulus checks - https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/32000-michigan-prisoners-received-millions-in-covid-19-stimulus-checks
Here's why you need open carry - https://twitter.com/zenoc_oshits/status/1407533088968740866
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1407749389418778625
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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