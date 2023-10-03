EPISODE 40: RACIST, SEXIST & DISCRIMINATORY

In pledging to temporarily fill Feinstein’s seat with a BLACK person, Newsom let everyone know that if they are not black, then they need not apply. In pledging to temporarily fill the seat with a black WOMAN, Newsom let everyone know that if you are not female, then you need not apply. In choosing a lesbian, to check the bonus box, Newsom let everyone know that if you are heterosexual, then you need not apply. In one fell swoop he promised to be racist, sexist, and discriminatory for the good of our state and the good of our country. “Oh, but, isn’t racism and sexism bad”, you ask? Well, not to a racist it isn’t. To a racist judging people solely off of their ethnic origins is following the doctrine of today’s progressive left. He will be celebrated for his choice by people who claim that systemic racism has infected the very foundations this once great country was built upon. The reality is, they are the virus, actively injecting racism and discrimination where once there was none to further divide and demoralize the populace. Tokenization is big business for the the left and neither Kamala, Karine, nor Laphonza have the self respect necessary to refuse positions offered to them solely based on their immutable characteristics and sexual preferences. Racism is alive and well in our country and you can thank Governor Newsom and President Biden for leading the charge.

