Where Did All The Mudflood Survivors Go?

Why do photographs from the 1870s-1900s show entire city blocks buried up to their second floors, with workers excavating buildings that appear to predate the "grading projects" meant to uncover them? Across San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, and dozens of cities worldwide, thousands of images document massive excavation efforts—streets raised by 10-15 feet, first floors becoming basements, ornate facades emerging from mud and debris as if they'd always been there.





As I examined municipal records, construction photography, and census data, a disturbing pattern emerged: cities buried by an unexplained mudflood event, followed immediately by the systematic disappearance of witnesses. Between 1850 and 1920, 250,000 children were shipped west on orphan trains with no documented origins. Hundreds of massive asylums filled with patients diagnosed with "nostalgia" and "confusion of thought"—people who remembered a world that officially never existed.





This investigation explores what happened to the mudflood survivors—the witnesses who saw cities excavated rather than built, the orphans scattered to erase their memories, and the institutional systems designed to pathologize anyone who remembered the world before. The deeper we examine the absence of voices, the harder it becomes to believe these were ordinary social programs rather than a coordinated effort to silence an entire generation.





The material on this channel presents exploratory interpretations of history and imaginative speculation, conveyed through narrative storytelling rather than precise historical documentation. Viewpoints and visual representations are dramatized or intentionally constructed to support alternative narrative exploration. Visual elements may at times be created using automated or generative tools. The content shared should not be considered factual.





Shared from and subscribe to:

Tartaria Vault and Old World Ledger

https://youtu.be/n2btFe6iStE



