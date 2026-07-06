Super El Niño 2026 the Great Continental Food Divergence

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Onset of the 2026 Super El Niño and its immediate impact on global crop stability is here now. We analyze the 13-14°C anomalies currently punishing France and Spain, leading to what can only be described as "instant heat stress" for major agricultural regions. We dive into the Chicago Board of Trade data showing a rare divergence in corn delivery prices between continents, a signal that the era of cheap, globalized food is over. With fertilizer applications at suboptimal levels, these plants have no defense against these out-of-season anomalies.
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