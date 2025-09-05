: SOVEREIGN-CITIZEN-TRAP, STATE-NATIONAL-TRAP & CHASE-ALLAN-TRAGEDY(: PUBLIC-SAFETY-MESSAGE: ).

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
: STATE-NATIONAL-TRAP/SOVEREIGN-CITIZEN-TRAP, CHASE-ALLAN-STORY(: PUBLIC-SAFETY-MESSAGE).
: PUBLIC-SAFETY-MESSAGE: SOVEREIGN-CITIZEN-TRAP & STATE-NATIONAL-TRAP. *********: CAUTION.********
: Sovereign-Citizen's-fake and false-wording, so, don't-fall for the trap of this movement.
: State-National-movement's-false and leaders-wrong-leading-people. For the 50-STATES of the former[UNITED-STATES] are with the VOID-authorization, they-fail[e]d on their duty of the claim-Sovereign-status and own-money. : Don't-fall for the constitutional-rights-concepts. For the WE-THE-PEOPLE of the [USA]nation are with the derelict/void-rights and birth-certificate-frozen-slave-status by the people's-knowledge-lack.
https://organichealthylife.com
: https://fortheclaimofthelife.com.
: Russell-Jay: Gould.
: Hero of Our Planet: Truth-Wins.
: http://linktr.ee/russelljaygould
: Thanks for the video-sharing.
: Love & Kindness for the World.
: Russell-Jay: Gould.
: http://www.LastFlagStanding.com .
: music-credit: melodyloops.com.
[ Last-Flag-Standing
Witness for the Win
Russell Jay Gould
Freedom Fighter
Trump
Fake elections
Fake news
Truth
Reality
Courage
2020 elections
War Castles
Crypto
Quantum-Banking ]