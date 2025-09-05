: SOVEREIGN-CITIZEN-TRAP, STATE-NATIONAL-TRAP & CHASE-ALLAN-TRAGEDY(: PUBLIC-SAFETY-MESSAGE: ).

: STATE-NATIONAL-TRAP/SOVEREIGN-CITIZEN-TRAP, CHASE-ALLAN-STORY(: PUBLIC-SAFETY-MESSAGE).

: PUBLIC-SAFETY-MESSAGE: SOVEREIGN-CITIZEN-TRAP & STATE-NATIONAL-TRAP. *********: CAUTION.********

: Sovereign-Citizen's-fake and false-wording, so, don't-fall for the trap of this movement.

: State-National-movement's-false and leaders-wrong-leading-people. For the 50-STATES of the former[UNITED-STATES] are with the VOID-authorization, they-fail[e]d on their duty of the claim-Sovereign-status and own-money. : Don't-fall for the constitutional-rights-concepts. For the WE-THE-PEOPLE of the [USA]nation are with the derelict/void-rights and birth-certificate-frozen-slave-status by the people's-knowledge-lack.

https://organichealthylife.com

: http://Russelljaygould.net.

: https://fortheclaimofthelife.com.

: Russell-Jay: Gould.

: Hero of Our Planet: Truth-Wins.

: http://linktr.ee/russelljaygould

: Thanks for the video-sharing.

: Love & Kindness for the World.

: Russell-Jay: Gould.

: http://www.LastFlagStanding.com .

: music-credit: melodyloops.com.

[ Last-Flag-Standing

Witness for the Win

Russell Jay Gould

Freedom Fighter

Trump

Fake elections

Fake news

Truth

Reality

Courage

2020 elections

War Castles

Crypto

Quantum-Banking ]