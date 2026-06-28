"Trump Grants Immunity For Glyphosate-based Herbicides Like Roundup"

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Through President Trump's executive order, glyphosate, a common chemical used in agricultural weed-killer, has been given domestic protection to continue production for economic and national security reasons. Products with glyphosate such as Roundup, have been linked to certain types of cancers. And, now a new 2026 Farm Bill may grant companies producing herbicides, a permanent blanket liability shield from future litigation. The White House says eliminating glyphosate would have threatened food security in the US.