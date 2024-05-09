Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Closer Look at Russia's Restored Soviet Polikarpov I-16 Fighter Plane used in Battle of the 'Great Patriotic War' - Took to the Skies again on Victory Day
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1026 Subscribers
49 views
Published a day ago

A Closer Look at the restored Soviet Polikarpov I-16 fighter - took to the skies on Victory Day.

I posted another video yesterday if you missed it of this plane, with take off and flying.

https://www.brighteon.com/35872139-f836-4bf5-8f40-b9da4cae6d58



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket