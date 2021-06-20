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Dr Cindy de Villiers M.D: "We practice first by doing no harm."
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70 views • June 20, 2021
Dr Cindy de Villiers is a New Zealand general practitioner based in Nelson. She has been involved in general practice and acute care for the past 30 years. For the last 20 years she has focused on exploring functional and personalised medicine and has developed an interest in "personal performance optimisation" and its application to her clients with chronic, non-communicable conditions.
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