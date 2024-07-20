BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
7/20/2024 -- Large M7.4 earthquake in Chile, M6.0 in Alaska -- seismic unrest spreading now
Last night, July 19, 2024, a large M7.4 (M7.3) earthquake struck the border of North Chile and Bolivia / Argentina.


As we would expect, after last weeks M7.1 deep earthquake in Philippines, (and M6.2 deep earthquake in Japan)--- 8 days prior to today -- we are now seeing the spread of M6.0 and M7.0+ earthquakes as well as the equidistant spaced M5.0+ earthquakes between each point which broke.


The only thing missing from this past weeks earthquake forecast is the area of North Japan to Kuril Islands breaking with a new M7.0 or greater earthquake.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

chemtrails, prepping, survival, weather warfare, earthquakes, geo-engineering, wind turbines, fault lines, volcanos, star forts, hot spots, seismic activity, oil wells, high tension power lines, earth tremors, frack wells, pump jacks, gas pipelines
