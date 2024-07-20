7/20/2024 -- Large M7.4 earthquake in Chile, M6.0 in Alaska -- seismic unrest spreading now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last night, July 19, 2024, a large M7.4 (M7.3) earthquake struck the border of North Chile and Bolivia / Argentina.
As we would expect, after last weeks M7.1 deep earthquake in Philippines, (and M6.2 deep earthquake in Japan)--- 8 days prior to today -- we are now seeing the spread of M6.0 and M7.0+ earthquakes as well as the equidistant spaced M5.0+ earthquakes between each point which broke.
The only thing missing from this past weeks earthquake forecast is the area of North Japan to Kuril Islands breaking with a new M7.0 or greater earthquake.
