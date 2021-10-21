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PATRIOT MILITIAS Move into Texas BORDER County!!!
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230 views • October 21, 2021
Dr. Steve Turley
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsiAKRKcgzA_372WbXNBaw
★★★ YOUR PATRIOT PATH TO FREEDOM! ★★★ Patriot militias are rising and standing in the gap of Bumblin’ Biden’s border crisis! In this video, we’re going to look at how hundreds of militiamen are coming to the rescue at our nation’s southern border, we’re going to see how one Texas sheriff has plans to build a fence around his entire county, and stick with me to the end of this video when we’ll find out how Biden’s collapse in the polls is being countered by patriot’s rising in Texas; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsiAKRKcgzA_372WbXNBaw
★★★ YOUR PATRIOT PATH TO FREEDOM! ★★★ Patriot militias are rising and standing in the gap of Bumblin’ Biden’s border crisis! In this video, we’re going to look at how hundreds of militiamen are coming to the rescue at our nation’s southern border, we’re going to see how one Texas sheriff has plans to build a fence around his entire county, and stick with me to the end of this video when we’ll find out how Biden’s collapse in the polls is being countered by patriot’s rising in Texas; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
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