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Biblical Solutions For Life - "It's Me"
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5 views • November 29, 2020
It's Me.
In hope, it's Me.
In expectation, it's Me.
In joy, it's Me.
In deliverance, it's Me.
In salvation, it's Me.
It's always a person.
It's always the person of God.
In every element of the kingdom it's always The King.
Everything with God is relationship. Everything.
Training by Pastor Lonzine Lee
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: Office
#LoveAstounding
In hope, it's Me.
In expectation, it's Me.
In joy, it's Me.
In deliverance, it's Me.
In salvation, it's Me.
It's always a person.
It's always the person of God.
In every element of the kingdom it's always The King.
Everything with God is relationship. Everything.
Training by Pastor Lonzine Lee
More Than Enough Ministries https://mteminc.org/
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: Office
#LoveAstounding
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