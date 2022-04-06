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He himself Carried 6 wounded, during the Rescue of the Seventh, a Mine flew in, the wounded Died, Sava received severe Leg injuries, & Amputated Both. A real Hero who saved 37 people. 040522
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206 views • April 06, 2022
Complete description that was found with this video, after translation from Russian to English.
A wounded soldier, call sign Sava, of the second company, the second battalion of the Slavic brigade of the DPR addressed the soldiers on the front line
Sava accomplished a feat, their unit advanced towards Vasilyevka, during the course of the mission it fell into a fire bag, he turned out to be a native of those places and, using the knowledge of the area, brought his company out of the fire. Then he brought out another company, the soldiers of which were considered dead. He himself carried 6 wounded, during the rescue of the seventh, a mine flew in, the wounded died, Sava received severe leg injuries, which were later amputated.
A real hero who saved 37 people.
A wounded soldier, call sign Sava, of the second company, the second battalion of the Slavic brigade of the DPR addressed the soldiers on the front line
Sava accomplished a feat, their unit advanced towards Vasilyevka, during the course of the mission it fell into a fire bag, he turned out to be a native of those places and, using the knowledge of the area, brought his company out of the fire. Then he brought out another company, the soldiers of which were considered dead. He himself carried 6 wounded, during the rescue of the seventh, a mine flew in, the wounded died, Sava received severe leg injuries, which were later amputated.
A real hero who saved 37 people.
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