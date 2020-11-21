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The Climate Change Gossip Game: Navigating the New Arctic
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22 views • November 21, 2020
Public indoctrination centers, as well as other entities outside them, are now promoting climate change more than ever. Now, there is a new call by the NSF (National Science Foundation) for all eligible educators, non-profits, corporations, schools, and anyone else interested in continuing the climate change gossip game, to ‘come on down’, and do it all with your money! Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to explain what is going on.
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