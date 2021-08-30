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Black and White Video showing early means of spraying and treating virus outbreaks - everyone involved!
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221 views • August 30, 2021
It is amazing how everyone thought it was good for them, but in later life, many health issues came to the fore and no one attached it to these practices!
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