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Herra Jeesus naulitsi ristille syntimme
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98 views • July 22, 2020
Tämä Raamatun opetus video on osa kaksi videolle naulitsiko Jeesus ristille syntimme vai Jumalan lain. Tämä Herra Jeesus naulitsi ristille syntimme video pureutuu syvälle Kol 2:14 jakeeseen, joka kertoo sen kuinka Jeesus naulitsi ristille syntimme. Tällä videolla käydään läpi mitä tarkoittaa Kol 2:14 kirjoitus säädöksineen (kheirografon). Kol 2:14 tuo esille syvällisen sanoman syntien anteeksiantamisesta Jeesuksen veren ja sovitustyön kautta, kun Hän kuoli ristinpuulla.
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