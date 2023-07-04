Create New Account
THE A.I. TRANSHUMANISM OCCULT TRAP AND THE WAY OUT
Veil of Reality
 Jan 30, 2023
The potential dangers of Transhumanism and A.I. from an occult perspective in light of the soul-harvesting agenda and the way out. As Pluto moves into Aquarius and stays there for the next 20 years, we're in for a ride, and there IS a battle over your soul. Deceptions and luring temptations everywhere. The ultimate "end game." This video is an abridged version of my article. "The A.I. Transhumanism Occult Trap and The Way Out": https://veilofreality.com/2022/12/15/the-a-i-transhumanism-occult-trap-and-the-way-out/

Keywords
spiritualityoccultaisoulbioweapontranshumaninfiniteinjectionveil of reality

