Newt Gingrich：U.S Needed Actions Protect Taiwan and Maximize the Pressure on Putin

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03/07/2022 The U.S. former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich says that the U.S. should take some real actions to protect Taiwan which is threatened by the CCP. Meanwhile, the U.S. should keep pressure on Putin to avoid WW3 over the Ukraine-Russia war.