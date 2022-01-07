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What is Loxism? / Was Ist Loxismus?
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1133 views • January 07, 2022
Loxism is the Jews' hatred not merely of gentiles but specifically of white people. Loxism is the most powerful form of racial hatred on the planet, and yet it is never mentioned by the mainstream news media. It is the driving force behind global events, and yet we are threatened with imprisonment or social ostracization for mentioning it.
Jewish hatred of the White race has led to the spread of homosexuality, feminism, atheism and other forms of aggressive assault on our culture. It has led to a looting of our nations. It has led to an organized invasion by non-White hordes, controlled and commanded by Jewish agents.
Loxism has reshaped the entire world. And yet, it goes unmentioned.
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WE3si3AD08u7
https://dailystormer.su/what-is-loxism
Jewish hatred of the White race has led to the spread of homosexuality, feminism, atheism and other forms of aggressive assault on our culture. It has led to a looting of our nations. It has led to an organized invasion by non-White hordes, controlled and commanded by Jewish agents.
Loxism has reshaped the entire world. And yet, it goes unmentioned.
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WE3si3AD08u7
https://dailystormer.su/what-is-loxism
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