4.29.21 Patriot Streetfighter ROUNDTABLE w/ Mike Jaco & David Nino Rodriguez

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DALLAS TEXAS EVENT MAY 16, 2021. ScottMcKay.us for event details and tickets.
FOR CURRENT/ACTIVE YT CHANNEL GO TO ScottMcKay.us AND CLICK YOUTUBE ICON FOR THE NEXT LIVESTREAM EVENT...
Web Address for CHECK donations for the Tour
https://bigbatusa.org/2021/04/05/scott-mckay-address-for-checks/
This operation has survived on the donations of our PSF army and for I am try grateful. You have ALLOWED me to continue this fight. The Tour is a whole separate animal. If there is demand for a whole tour or just a partial tour, that will determine what we can do.
Patriot Streetfighter 11 is again the new PRIMARY Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB46EsR6Utb8L-4GtCpZT2Q
Patriot Streetfighter 12 is the NEW BACKUP Channel. SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE!!!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN3d4-Irkk8KTofS-kB0CTw
MEDIA REQUESTS ONLY - ALL OTHER EMAILS DELETED IMMEDIATELY: [email protected]
Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission:
https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
IMPORTANT.... I have setup a telegram channel and chat group, setup telegram (https://telegram.org/) on your device, and follow my updates here:
https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter for the BROADCAST CHANNEL https://t.me/patriotstreetfighters for GROUP CHAT CHANNEL
Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access
patriotstreetfighter.com for fun Patriot Streetfighter gear...
Rumble (PRIMARY) https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay
Bitchute https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show: Mondays 8-10pm EST
http://revolution.radio/
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038
Tunein Radio is a good option if the web servers or phones are jammed
https://tunein.com/radio/Revolution-Radio-Studio-B-s198602/
Or use the app for Android or Apple
Search for Revolution Radio and select Studio B
The video that launched Patriot Streetfighter
https://rumble.com/vbh5jn-11.12.20-update-2-military-2020-election-sting-operation-leading-to-trump-2.html