TruNews - 7/9/21*

Jul 9, 2021OH NO NO: SANTA KLAUS PREPARES CYBER PANDEMIC LOCKDOWN FOR CHRISTMASToday on TruNews, founder Rick Wiles shares amazing testimonies of miracle money as God works in the lives of viewers and listeners. Host Edward Szall shares his investigation on the WEF’s CYBER POLYGON conference where Klaus Schwab is leading the way for cyber lockdowns and full global immunization.Lauren Witzke presents an investigation on shutting down voices like Nick Fuentes and Andrew Torba.Finally, Milo Yiannopoulos joins the Godcast to give his response to the Gay Men’s Chorus in San Francisco who are ‘coming for your children.’Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Milo Yiannopoulous, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/9/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror