LORRAINE DAY, MD, UNDERSTANDING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When I first invited Lorraine Day, M.D., to the show, I did not expect to get poked in the eyes and totally grow to love learning beyond what is seen. Since, she has alerted us about what we are NOT being told. We are truly fortunate that Dr. Day’s research has given us a starting point for verification of New Truths… I asked Dr. Day if she would be able to discuss 5G, and she said, “YES!” Dr. Day is back to teach us, the good, the bad, and the ugly of what she’s learned about 5G.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE ON:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LMRSclassroom:f
** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **