0525 Ava on Matta of Fact

Ava讲到中共盗国贼家族公司主要帮助中共盗国贼完成两件事，一是洗钱，把从中国人民手里偷出的钱转移到自己的口袋，很多藏在西方国家。二是对西方关键人物进行腐败。

Ava mentioned that the CCP kleptocrats-controlled companies mainly help them accomplish two things. One is money laundering, transferring money stolen from the Chinese people to their own pockets, and many of them are hidden in Western countries. The second is to use the money to corrupt the key persons of the West.

