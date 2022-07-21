41 Chinese Cities Are Once Again Under Full or Partial Lockdown Due to BA.5 Omicron Subvariant

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https://gnews.org/post/pwwm6f60
07/19/2022 As reported by Financial Times on July 18, China is struggling to stop the spread of the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron subvariant despite the harm of the Zero-Covid approach to the economy. As a result, China may see further lockdowns and mass testing